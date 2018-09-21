Catholic World News

South Sudan’s bishops welcome peace agreement

September 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013. The peace agreement was signed as the nation’s bishops were meeting with Pope Francis in Rome—leading the president of the bishops’ conference to say, “This is a miracle!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!