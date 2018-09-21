Catholic World News

Work should not be equated with productivity, Pope tells injured workers

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis also discussed subsidiarity and solidarity in his address to members of the Italian Association for Injured Workers.

