In weekday Mass homily, Pope links ‘doctors of the law,’ scandal, persecution

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope preached that the “doctors of the law” “have an attitude that only the hypocrites use often: they are scandalized ... Now everyone has the right to enter into the church, even the divorced, everyone. But where are we? The scandal of the hypocrites ... And the Church, when it journeys through history, is persecuted by hypocrites: hypocrites within and without.”

