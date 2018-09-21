Catholic World News

Hundreds of Chinese Christian leaders sign join statement on religious freedom

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Since February, “the state has enforced a dramatic tightening of controls over religious matters,” the Protestant pastors said. “A fresh wave of attacks on religious gatherings, places of worship, and individuals has since erupted.”

