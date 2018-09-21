Catholic World News

Nepal’s anti-conversion law has fostered anti-Christian violence, group charges

September 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Christian Solidarity Worldwide

CWN Editor's Note: The South Asian nation of 29 million is 81% Hindu, 9% Buddhist, 4% Muslim, and 3% Kirat Mundhum (an indigenous religion).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

