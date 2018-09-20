Catholic World News

Pope fears spread of racism

September 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis voiced his fear that racism is spreading, because of political leaders exploiting tensions for their own short-term gains. In an audience with participants in a conference on xenophobia and racism, the Pontiff called for “inspiring gestures that contribute to societies founded on the principle of the sacredness of human life and respect for the dignity of every person.”

