South Sudan peace accord welcomed by bishops

September 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of south Sudan have welcomed a peace agreement, which was signed by the warring parties while the country’s bishops were in Rome for their ad limina visits. Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio, the president of the bishops’ conference, said that the agreement was a “miracle,” in light of the differences that had seemed likely to prevent peace.

