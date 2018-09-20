Catholic World News
Vatican newspaper highlights: Syria, general audience, carbon dioxide emissions, Kenyan hospital
September 20, 2018
L’Osservatore Romano (September 20 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the following stories:
- the Pope’s general audience on the Fourth Commandment (CWN coverage)
- the creation of a demilitarized zone around the Syrian city of Idlib (Al Jazeera coverage)
- an International Energy Agency report on rising carbon dioxide emissions
- the discovery of the remains of 12 babies in a Kenyan hospital (CNN coverage)
