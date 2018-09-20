Catholic World News

Brooklyn diocese reaches record $27.5M settlement with 4 victims of abuse

September 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on NBC News

CWN Editor's Note: When they were teenage boys, the plaintiffs were abused by a layman who was his parish’s director of religious education.

