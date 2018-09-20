Catholic World News
Missouri: diocesan school superintendent retires following allegations
September 20, 2018
» Continue to this story on Springfield News-Leader
CWN Editor's Note: Leon Witt, a layman, was superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
