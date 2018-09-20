Catholic World News

Bishops join Japan-Korea pilgrimage against nuclear energy

September 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Japan-Korea Anti-Nuclear Peace Pilgrimage has been held each year since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

