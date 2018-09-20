Catholic World News

September 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung of Seoul praised the results of talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in (a Catholic) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

