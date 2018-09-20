Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops: ‘These are indeed very trying times in the life of the Church’

September 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Africa’s most populous country commented on the state of the nation, called on the government to secure the release of kidnapped Christians, deplored sexual abuse, and affirmed their commitment to priestly celibacy.

