Bono meets with Pope, offers support for papal educational initiative

September 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Founded by the future Pope Francis in 2001, Scholas Occurrentes seeks to “educate young people in the commitment for the common good” and to “implement the culture of the meeting for peace through education.” The Irish singer Bono said that he and the Pontiff discussed “the wild beast that is capitalism” and clerical sexual abuse.

