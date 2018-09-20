Catholic World News

Pope reflects on ‘Honor your father and mother’

September 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In recent months, Pope Francis has devoted his Wednesday general audiences to the Sacrament of Baptism (April 11-May 16), the Sacrament of Confirmation (May 23-June 6), and the Commandments (beginning June 13). The September 19 audience, devoted to the Fourth Commandment, took place in St. Peter’s Square (video).

