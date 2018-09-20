Catholic World News

Man confesses to arson of medieval German church

September 20, 2018

Continue to this story on Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination

CWN Editor's Note: The church of St. Jodok in Ravensburg is over 600 years old; the church of St. Martin in Schlier was built in the 1830s.

