Hijab must be allowed in courtroom, European Court of Human Rights rules

September 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Court found that the exclusion of a Muslim woman from a Belgian courtroom because she wore a hijab “amounted to a restriction on the exercise of her right to manifest her religion.”

