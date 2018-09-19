Catholic World News

Abortion ban officially ends in Ireland

September 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Irish President Michael Higgins has signed the bill, passed by a nationwide referendum vote, that repeals the 8th amendment to the Irish constitution, ending the legal ban on abortion.

