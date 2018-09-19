Catholic World News

New Jersey dioceses release abuse victims from confidentiality agreements

September 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on NJ.com

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic dioceses of New Jersey have announced that they will release all sex-abuse victims from confidentiality agreements that were imposed in settling lawsuits, allowing them to speak freely about their cases.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!