Dutch bishop to skip Synod: ‘not the right time’

September 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robertus Mutsaerts, an auxiliary of the Hertogenbosch diocese, has announced that he will not attend the October session of the Synod of Bishops, because it is “not the right time” for a discussion of youth and mission. Bishop Mutsaerts, who was elected to represent the Dutch hierarchy, cited the sex-abuse scandal as the reason for his decision.

