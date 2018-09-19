Catholic World News

Blood of St. Januarius liquefies in annual miracl

September 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The blood of St. Januarius liquefied on September 19, his feast day, in the repetition of a familiar miracle in Naples, Italy.



Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe, who was presiding at the service in the city’s cathedral, collapsed during the ceremony. But after sitting for a while he recovered, and spokesman for the archdiocese said that the incident was caused by heat, not any more serious illness.



St. Januarius, who was martyred during the persecutions of Diocletian, is the patron saint of Naples. A vial of his blood, preserved by the faithful since the 4th century, regularly turns into liquid form on his feast day. Many residents of Naples believe that if the saint’s blood does not turn to liquid form, it is a sign that some tragedy will befall the city.

