Austrian bishop hopes Pope will speak on Viganò report

September 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Silence would be a form of cover-up,” said Bishop Andreas Laun, 75, the retired auxiliary bishop of Salzburg, in reference to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s recent testimony.

