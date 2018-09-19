Catholic World News

Prelate laments Trump administration’s refugee limit

September 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration will cap refugee admissions at 30,000 in 2019—the lowest level since the refugee program’s inception in 1980. The announcement, said the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, “is deeply disturbing and leaves many human lives in danger. To cut off protection for many who are fleeing persecution, at a time of unprecedented global humanitarian need, contradicts who we are as a nation.”

