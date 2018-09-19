Catholic World News

Indian court postpones bishop’s bail plea in rape case

September 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar recently offered to relinquish his pastoral ministry while his case is investigated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

