Chaldean patriarch: ‘care seriously and integrally about the continuity of Church teaching’

September 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako encouraged his priests to be close to the people, care for the poor, and communicate the Church’s teaching to youth through social media.

