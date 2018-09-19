Catholic World News

Peruvian cardinal offers strong support for president’s anti-corruption efforts

September 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Six months after President Martín Vizcarra assumed office, Cardinal Pedro Barreto of Huancayo said, “Peru is going through a highly democratic phase. We fully support President Vizcarra because the other two powers of the state—legislature and magistracy—are seriously ambiguous.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!