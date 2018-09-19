Catholic World News

Pittsburgh bishop announces Year of Repentance

September 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Zubik has asked his priests to fast, abstain from meat, and make a holy hour on the 12 Ember Days.

