Catholic World News

September 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Massimo Palombella, SDB, has directed the choir since 2010.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!