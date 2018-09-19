Catholic World News

Jesus is the icon of the meek and compassionate pastor, Pope preaches at weekday Mass

September 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As he preached on Luke 7:11-17 on September 18, Pope Francis returned a theme of recent weekday Mass homilies: the Pope said that Jesus remained silent as His Passion began because “the people were deceived by the powerful ... Here the shepherd chooses silence when the ‘Great Accuser’ accuses him ‘through so many people.’”

