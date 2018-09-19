Catholic World News

Pope sends greetings to the Jewish community of Rome

September 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff extended greetings for Rosh Hashanah (September 9-11), Yom Kippur (September 18-19), and Sukkot (September 23-30).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.