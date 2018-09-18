Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller responds to allegations of leniency in cover-up abuse cases

September 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said that some “papal confidants” “ accused the Congregation of too much severity and a lack of mercy” in dealing with priests accused of sexual abuse. Cardinal Müller added, “The sexual abuse of mainly homophilic offenders is not rooted in the Church’s sexual morality nor in the celibacy of the priests, but, rather, in the laxity of morals and in the violation of God’s commandments and the failure to live celibacy.”

