Stanford University to remove St. Junipero Serra’s name from buildings

September 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Because the mission system’s violence against California Native Americans is part of the history and memory of current members of the community, we believe that features named for Junipero Serra, who was the architect and leader of the mission system, are in tension with [Stanford’s] goal of full inclusion,” a university committee stated.

