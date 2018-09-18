Catholic World News

Class-action lawsuit filed against Pennsylvania’s diocese

September 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The plaintiffs are demanding that the dioceses divulge the names of all priests accused of sexual abuse over the past 70 years.

