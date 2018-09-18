Catholic World News
3 Pentecostal pastors investigated for ‘forced conversions’ in Uttar Pradesh
September 18, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is 80% Hindu, 19% Muslim, 0.3% Sikh, and 0.2% Christian.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
jackbene3651
Today 3:38 AM ET USA
They are terrified that the Christian population may go up to 0.21% if they don't stop this now.