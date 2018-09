Catholic World News

3 Pentecostal pastors investigated for ‘forced conversions’ in Uttar Pradesh

September 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is 80% Hindu, 19% Muslim, 0.3% Sikh, and 0.2% Christian.

