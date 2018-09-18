Catholic World News

Monks of Tibhirine, other martyrs to be beatified in Algeria in December

September 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pierre-Lucien Claverie, OP, of Oran, and 18 companions, men and women religious, were killed out of hatred of the faith between 1994 and 1996.

