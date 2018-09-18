Catholic World News

Diplomat reaffirms Holy See’s support for nuclear-test ban, nuclear disarmament

September 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, spoke at the 62nd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

