Catholic World News

Proclaim truth of marriage and family in its integrity, Cardinal Parolin tells conference

September 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretary of State made his remarks at the World Congress of Families, which took place in Moldova.

