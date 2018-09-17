Catholic World News

Pope appoints allies to Synod on youth

September 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed 39 delegates to the Synod of Bishops, including a number of his close allies in the hierarchy. The Pope’s choices—who will join delegates elected by the world’s episcopal conferences—include American Cardinals Blase Cupich and Joseph Tobin. The Pope also appointed Father Antonio Spadaro, the editor of La Civilta Cattolica, who has been a relentless critic of Catholics who question the Pope’s decisions.

