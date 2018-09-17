Catholic World News
New rules on Synod of Bishops to be released Tuesday
September 17, 2018
The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will release a new document, governing the structure of the Synod of Bishops, on Tuesday, September 17.
The document, to be entitled Episcopalis Communio will take the form of an apostolic constitution. Its release comes less than a month before the October meeting of the Synod, which will be devoted to youth and vocation.
