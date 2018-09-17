Catholic World News
Profession of faith must bear fruit in love of neighbor, Pope tells pilgrims
September 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his September 16 Angelus address to Mark 8:27-35, the Gospel reading of the day.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
