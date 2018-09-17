Catholic World News

Pope visits Sicily, recalls priest’s heroism against Mafia

September 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited two Sicilian dioceses on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the martyrdom of Blessed Pino Puglisi (1937-1993). During his visit, the Pope urged the Church to heal society’s wounds with a new evangelization, preached that “God and the Mafia are not compatible,” encouraged priests and religious to bear witness to Christ with deeds, and told youth not to give up hope.

