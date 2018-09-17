Catholic World News

Help Christian refugees return home to Syria and Iraq, Pope asks international community

September 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “As I have recalled on several occasions, there is the real risk that the Christian presence may disappear in the very land from which the light of the Gospel first emanated,” Pope Francis said to representatives of Catholic charitable organizations working in Iraq, Syria, and neighboring countries.

