Cardinal Dolan says we need to ‘take Archbishop Viganò’s allegations seriously,’ hopes Cardinal Wuerl doesn’t resign

September 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I get angry as well,” Cardinal Dolan said. “That priests could do this. That brother bishops would be so negligent and not responding properly ... I do think we need to take Archbishop Viganò’s allegations seriously. I trust the Pope very much. I think he’s going to say we need to get to the bottom of this, let’s look into it, let’s not be rash and impetuous in answering. But I owe my people an answer to this.”

