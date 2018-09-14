Catholic World News

Number of Christian refugees entering US falls 40%

September 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on NBC News

CWN Editor's Note: “The number of Christian refugees granted entry into the US has dropped by more than 40% over the past year, a decline of almost 11,000 refugees,” according to the report. “They have been caught in the wider net of President Donald Trump’s tough stance on immigration and refugees, which has lowered overall refugee admissions by the same percentage.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!