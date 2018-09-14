Catholic World News

West Virginia attorney general pledges ‘close review’ of allegations against Bishop Bransfield

September 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on WTAP-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The former bishop of Wheeling-Charleston is under investigation for the sexual harassment of adults.

