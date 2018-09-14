Catholic World News

West Papua Catholics demand their bishop’s removal

September 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Hilarion Datus Lega of Manokwari-Sorong, Indonesia, has been accused of being “arrogant, discriminatory, and unable to solve problems,” as well being disrespectful toward indigenous priests, according to the report. He has led the diocese since 2003.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!