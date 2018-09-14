Catholic World News

Pope encourages Europe’s bishops to show solidarity

September 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff encouraged the continent’s bishops to find “ever new ways to achieve a generous, responsible solidarity, by looking for processes of fraternal pastoral cooperation, in the wake of the spiritual values that have shaped the thought, art and culture of Europe.”

