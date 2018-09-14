Catholic World News

Central, Eastern European bishops discuss migration, gender ideology

September 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The countries of Central and Eastern Europe are negatively affected by the exodus of young people” because “the differences in the average wages between the countries of the European West and those of the Central and Eastern Europe have remained enormous,” according to the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe. Referring to gender ideology, the bishops lamented “the supranational decisions that impose, sometimes indirectly, solutions in contrast to the constitutions and cultures of individual countries.”

