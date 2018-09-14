Catholic World News

Pope links sexual abuse in Chile, Ireland, United States to ‘elitist,’ ‘clericalist’ Church

September 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Civiltà Cattolica

CWN Editor's Note: “This drama of abuse, especially when it is widespread and gives great scandal—think of Chile, here in Ireland or in the United States—has behind it a Church that is elitist and clericalist, an inability to be near to the people of God,” the Pope told Jesuits during his recent apostolic visit to Ireland. “Elitism, clericalism fosters every form of abuse ... Forever in the Church there have been authoritarian bishops and religious superiors. And authoritarianism is clericalism.” The Pope also expressed concern about the lack of Jesuit vocations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!