Human resources official to serve as USCCB’s chief operating officer

September 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2011, Theresa Ridderhoff has worked as the USCCB’s Executive Director of the Office of Human Resources; previously, she was Senior Director of Human Resources for Sallie Mae.

